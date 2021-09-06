Advertisement

K-9 helps arrest two Iowa men accused of stealing a vehicle

(WLUC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Dubuque, Iowa accused of stealing a vehicle are arrested in Jo Daviess County thanks in part to a canine companion.

Jo Daviess County sheriff’s office says the incident took place early Friday morning. After getting away from the Galena police, Jo Daviess County deputies deployed tire spikes to slow down the vehicle before it crashed in Elizabeth. The driver, 23-year-old Joseph Collins, was taken into custody immediately. The passenger, 25-year-old Ghavonne Wright took off running. That’s when K-9 Sam was called into action.

Sam found Wright a short time later in a drainage ditch.

