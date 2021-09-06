House fire in Rockford causes $50K in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responds to a house fire Sunday evening.

Crews say they were called to 925 13th St. just before 8:00 p.m. Once on scene, crews found smoke and fire showing from the second floor. The blaze was brought under control within fifteen minutes.

No one was injured. No residents were displaced because of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

