Advertisement

House fire in Rockford causes $50K in damages

A Tuesday afternoon Tyler area house fire may have resulted in the death of an elderly woman.
A Tuesday afternoon Tyler area house fire may have resulted in the death of an elderly woman.(N/A)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responds to a house fire Sunday evening.

Crews say they were called to 925 13th St. just before 8:00 p.m. Once on scene, crews found smoke and fire showing from the second floor. The blaze was brought under control within fifteen minutes.

No one was injured. No residents were displaced because of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation started in mid august, and Albers was arrested September 1
Rockford man charged with solicitation of minor, grooming
Order aims to improve services for unhoused Illinoisans
Gov. Pritzker signs executive order to help fight homeless in Illinois
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for...
Deadline extended for healthcare workers, education personnel to get vaccinated
Health experts warn of a surge in the Delta variant after the holiday weekend.
Health experts warn of Delta variant surge after Labor Day weekend

Latest News

23 News at 10
It was not Winnebago’s set in the final. The Panthers were victorious 25-15 to come back and...
Lena-Winslow volleyball comes back to defeat Winnebago in 3 sets
Warm weather on Sunday brought many out to the 10th Annual Show and Shine Car Show in Rock City.
Residents enjoy 10th annual Show and Shine car show in Rock City
Fire graphic
Crews respond to apartment fire in Rockford