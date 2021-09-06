Advertisement

Haley’s Top 5 plays of the week

By Haley Jordan
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We wrap up week two of high school football in the Stateline, and I have my picks for the top five plays we were able to witness during the frenzy.

No. 5: Byron’s Chandler Binkley is on the move speeding past Winnebago defenders and the media on the sidelines for a Tigers’ first down.

No. 4: Forreston quarterback Logan Dyson shows off his strong arm, but it’s picked off by Riverman Bo Seaton who makes a beeline for the end zone until he’s tackled by the Cardinals at the 40-yard line, a 30-yard gain for the senior.

No. 3: This time, it’s a pick 6. Jefferson quarterback Nick James’s pass is picked off by the guy who can do it all, Adrian Palos, resulting in a touchdown for the Harlem Huskies with James Cooper Jr.’s approval on the sideline.

No. 2. Hononegah’s Bryce Goodwine is a name you’re used to hearing. Even with a stumble, he catches himself and cruises all the way to the end zone.

No. 1: Rockford East’s Deterrace Dotson emerges from the line of scrimmage and is way ahead of the Belvidere defense who he leaves behind in the dust for the shiny touchdown.

