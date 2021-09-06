Haley’s Top 5 plays of the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We wrap up week two of high school football in the Stateline, and I have my picks for the top five plays we were able to witness during the frenzy.

No. 5: Byron’s Chandler Binkley is on the move speeding past Winnebago defenders and the media on the sidelines for a Tigers’ first down.

No. 4: Forreston quarterback Logan Dyson shows off his strong arm, but it’s picked off by Riverman Bo Seaton who makes a beeline for the end zone until he’s tackled by the Cardinals at the 40-yard line, a 30-yard gain for the senior.

No. 3: This time, it’s a pick 6. Jefferson quarterback Nick James’s pass is picked off by the guy who can do it all, Adrian Palos, resulting in a touchdown for the Harlem Huskies with James Cooper Jr.’s approval on the sideline.

No. 2. Hononegah’s Bryce Goodwine is a name you’re used to hearing. Even with a stumble, he catches himself and cruises all the way to the end zone.

No. 1: Rockford East’s Deterrace Dotson emerges from the line of scrimmage and is way ahead of the Belvidere defense who he leaves behind in the dust for the shiny touchdown.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.