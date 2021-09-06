Advertisement

Freeport hosts Art in the Park event Sunday

A popular Labor Day event in Freeport makes a comeback this year after being cancelled last...
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A popular Labor Day event in Freeport makes a comeback this year after being cancelled last year due to COVID.

Dozens of residents came out to the 15th annual Art in the Park event Sunday afternoon. People could not only enjoy local artists work, but also food, music and even mini golf. Organizers say this years event was a little smaller with 22 artists in attendance, but emphasize it’s still a summertime staple the community relies on.

“We typically in this one day event will have anywhere from three to four thousand people visiting for the day and I’ve talked to some of the artists already today and they are all doing really good sales, so its really an excellent way for us to promote our artists,” said Freeport Art Museum Executive Director Jessica Modica.

