Former District 205 Superintendent dies

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Lavonne Sheffield dies in a Michigan hospital from what her family calls “an acute infection.”

The 69-year-old led District 205 from 2009 to 2011. During her time there, she received praise for her efforts toward equality and diversity in the school system. But she also clashed with the teachers union and some district and community leaders over her plans to close and consolidate some schools and revamp student disciplinary guidelines.

