FIRST ALERT: Few active thunderstorms possible Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Labor Day Weekend hardly got off to a great start, we’ve more than made up for it the past few days, and plenty more gorgeous weather is ahead of us. That said, we won’t be completely problem-free. In fact, things could get a little interesting in and around the Stateline as soon as Tuesday.

Clear skies are to dominate Monday night, though a few clouds may drift in later on. Southerly winds are to become somewhat established, allowing temperatures to be considerably milder than the past few nights. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the early going Tuesday, along with an increasingly gusty southwesterly winds allowing temperatures to rapidly rise well into the 80s.

Temperatures will ultimately flirt with the 90° mark Tuesday before a cold front rapidly plows through the region. Ahead of it, enough energy will be present in the atmosphere to fuel some thunderstorms come early afternoon. Storms may intensify as the afternoon progresses and the storms encounter a more favorable environment.

The Storm Prediction Center’s latest severe weather outlook does place areas along and east of Interstate 39 in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon. Mirroring the projections of high-resolution computer model guidance, the outlook places the higher risk closer to the Chicago Metropolitan area, Northwest Indiana, and most of Michigan. Gusty winds are to be, by far, the main severe weather threat.

Much cooler air will quickly rush in late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Northwesterly winds are to blow with gusto on Wednesday, bringing temperatures back down into the upper 70s.

Seasonable temperatures are likely to continue into Thursday, though there are strong signs that warmth returns in a big way starting Friday and taking us the rest of the way through our seven day forecast. In fact, a 90° appears to be a good bet on Saturday. The warmth may have some legs to it, as well! Longer range computer projections suggest a dome of warmth dominating over the nation’s midsection for the better part of the next two weeks. The Climate Prediction Center’s long range outlook concurs, so rest assured that summer’s far from over!

