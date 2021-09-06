Crews respond to apartment fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire responds to a fire at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say around 12:30 p.m. they were called to the 22 hundred block of 11th St. The first crews on the scene saw smoke coming from a first floor apartment. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within five minutes. No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

