Suspicious death being investigated in Beloit Sunday
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating what they call a “suspicious” death on Sunday.
According to a post made on Facebook, detectives are investigating in the 300 block of Portland Avenue. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.
The public is also being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues
This is developing.
