Advertisement

Suspicious death being investigated in Beloit Sunday

(WILX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating what they call a “suspicious” death on Sunday.

According to a post made on Facebook, detectives are investigating in the 300 block of Portland Avenue. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

The public is also being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues

We are currently investigating a suspicious death in the 300 block of Portland Avenue. The investigation is active and...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Sunday, September 5, 2021

This is developing.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation started in mid august, and Albers was arrested September 1
Rockford man charged with solicitation of minor, grooming
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
Order aims to improve services for unhoused Illinoisans
Gov. Pritzker signs executive order to help fight homeless in Illinois
Health experts warn of a surge in the Delta variant after the holiday weekend.
Health experts warn of Delta variant surge after Labor Day weekend
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for...
Deadline extended for healthcare workers, education personnel to get vaccinated

Latest News

It was not Winnebago’s set in the final. The Panthers were victorious 25-15 to come back and...
Lena-Winslow volleyball comes back to defeat Winnebago in 3 sets
Hogs and Dogs Event
Mending Hearts Rescue puts on Hogs and Dogs benefit
Cars and Coffee Event
Stateliners enjoy 2nd annual Cars, Coffee and a Cookout
Hogs and Dogs Event
Hogs and Dogs Event