Sun returns for the rest of Labor Day weekend, eying both cooler and hotter times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last two days have been gray, dreary and slightly below normal in the temperature department. However, the sunshine will make its triumphant return for the latter part of Labor Day weekend with Sunday and Monday looking like winning days.

Both Sunday and Monday call for sunny skies, low humidity levels and temperatures near 80 degrees for highs. These are absolutely perfect conditions for any outdoor plans you may have for Labor Day to ring in the “unofficial” end to summer. Be sure to have the sunscreen handy just in case you will be outside for longer periods both days.

We’ll warm Tuesday back into the mid-80s and see a slight uptick in humidity. This will come ahead of our next cold front that will also bring rain and thunderstorm chances Tuesday afternoon. We’ll keep monitoring this for any potential for severe weather but it’s too early to talk any specifics as the rain chances still are somewhat low.

After the passage of that cold front, expect two more cooler days in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday both with sunshine. But the cooler temperatures don’t look to last long as we quickly return to the 80s by next Friday. Above-normal temperatures will also continue going up into next weekend with even some days in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the forecast.

That goes in line with the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, which has above-normal temperatures dominating the forecast overall through the middle of September. Summer-like weather isn’t done yet, folks!

