Stateliners enjoy 2nd annual Cars, Coffee and a Cookout

Dozens gathered to check out classic cars and chow down Saturday afternoon.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many Stateliners started their Labor Day Weekend off checking out some classic cars and enjoying a cookout in Rockford.

This was the 2nd annual Cars, Coffee, and a Cookout event where people could come out and see nearly 200 cars. This is a free monthly car show located in the parking lot of Rockford Public School Administration building. Organizers said the event has grown significantly compared to last year and they’re doing their best to appeal to all ages.

“The Rockford Police Department brought a couple canines down and they’re going to do a canine show for us pretty soon. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is here giving away stuff for the kids, showing off their beautifully wrapped explorer and then we got a couple sponsors here too, that are hanging out with us,” said Cars and Coffee Coordinator Curt Kellermann. “So, rocking and rolling.”

