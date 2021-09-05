Advertisement

Rockford University captures the win in season and home opener

By Haley Jordan
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford University Regents start their season off at home in a big way.

Grinnell College comes to town, but Rockford’s quarterback Jaelen Ray has an arm and receivers who seem to know exactly where he’s going to put it. He often threw the ball but also showed off his versatility by running when the defense prompted him to be mobile.

The Pioneers did retaliate a bit in the second half scoring two touchdowns, but they ultimately couldn’t keep up with the speedster offense and fell to the Regents 48-13.

Rockford U will face Greensville on Saturday for week two.

