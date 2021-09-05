Advertisement

Region 1 Planning Council educates community on eco-friendly rides

Drive Electric Week drives on with an event in Machesney Park Saturday afternoon.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Region 1 Planning Council (RPC) held a Drive Electric Week event Saturday afternoon at Machesney Park Crossings Shopping Center. Customers have many different options when it comes to purchasing a car, but the RPC showcased some of the most eco-friendly on the market this weekend.

ComEd, Tesla, and Carbon Day Automotive shared information on electric and hybrid car options. Tesla offered test drives of its vehicles while Carbon Day Automotive demonstrated how the chargers work.

RPC Environmental Planner Kara Harmet said Boone, Winnebago and Ogle County have adopted more electric car chargers recently. According to Harmet, Boone has the most.

“The more charging stations that we’re seeing in public and private spaces, the more exposure people are getting, and the more they’re interacting with it,” said Harmet. “Having public events like these are really helpful, so people can learn more about the technology and learn that it’s more affordable than it once was.”

If you missed Saturday’s event and want to learn more about sustainable technology, the next in person event is Saturday, Sept. 11 at the East branch of the Rockford Public Library.

