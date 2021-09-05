Advertisement

Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were...
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home.

Police Chief Troy Finner says there weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.

He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation started in mid august, and Albers was arrested September 1
Rockford man charged with solicitation of minor, grooming
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
Order aims to improve services for unhoused Illinoisans
Gov. Pritzker signs executive order to help fight homeless in Illinois
Health experts warn of a surge in the Delta variant after the holiday weekend.
Health experts warn of Delta variant surge after Labor Day weekend
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide mask mandate and new COVID-19 requirements for...
Deadline extended for healthcare workers, education personnel to get vaccinated

Latest News

It was not Winnebago’s set in the final. The Panthers were victorious 25-15 to come back and...
Lena-Winslow volleyball comes back to defeat Winnebago in 3 sets
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Suspicious death being investigated in Beloit Sunday