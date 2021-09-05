Mending Hearts Rescue puts on Hogs and Dogs benefit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mending Hearts Rescue grilled hot dogs Saturday afternoon at Kegel Harley Davidson in Rockford as part of a cookout to benefit its animals. Organizers said all donations assist their mission to find permanent homes for homeless pets. They said they rely on events like these to help care for animals around the community.

“A lot of our money goes for vet bills. We spay and neuter every animal before they leave our rescue. Some of them come in with medical problems, so we take care of that, shots, vaccine rabies, chips all that,” said Mending Hearts Rescue President Kim Waeffler.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.