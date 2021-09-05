Advertisement

Mending Hearts Rescue puts on Hogs and Dogs benefit

All tips given at the free cookout support finding permanent homes for animals.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mending Hearts Rescue grilled hot dogs Saturday afternoon at Kegel Harley Davidson in Rockford as part of a cookout to benefit its animals. Organizers said all donations assist their mission to find permanent homes for homeless pets. They said they rely on events like these to help care for animals around the community.

“A lot of our money goes for vet bills. We spay and neuter every animal before they leave our rescue. Some of them come in with medical problems, so we take care of that, shots, vaccine rabies, chips all that,” said Mending Hearts Rescue President Kim Waeffler.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation started in mid august, and Albers was arrested September 1
Rockford man charged with solicitation of minor, grooming
Elderly woman scammed
Loves Park family warns of potential scams after elderly couple hires workers for roof repairs
Rockford woman charged following accident on W. State St. and Klines Ave.
Rockford woman charged with attempted murder for traffic crash that sent five to the hospital
Winnebago Co. Coroner faces new charges, accused of stealing $14,500 from the dead
Order aims to improve services for unhoused Illinoisans
Gov. Pritzker signs executive order to help fight homeless in Illinois

Latest News

It was not Winnebago’s set in the final. The Panthers were victorious 25-15 to come back and...
Lena-Winslow volleyball comes back to defeat Winnebago in 3 sets
Cars and Coffee Event
Stateliners enjoy 2nd annual Cars, Coffee and a Cookout
Hogs and Dogs Event
Hogs and Dogs Event
Cars and Coffee Event
Cars and Coffee Event