Aquin improves record to 2-0 after defeating Milford/Cissna Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Aquin Bulldogs host Milford/Cissna Park at home for week two. The dogs are 1-0 and are one of the favorites to keep a winning streak going in the 8-man conference.

Seniors Evan Broge and Ollie Arndt are two Aquin names that are heard often over the loudspeakers. Both guys dominated on offense and led their team to another win.

The Bulldogs let a couple get away but still beat the Bearcats 44-14 and improve to 2-0.

