Health experts warn of Delta variant surge after Labor Day weekend

Experts say if you plan to travel make sure you are wearing a mask and keeping socially distant
Health experts warn of a surge in the Delta variant after the holiday weekend.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Labor Day holiday weekend is here and while many may have plans with family and friends, local health experts warn the Delta variant is still very much a threat.

Experts say if you have plans this weekend it’s best to stay outdoors and you may want to consider getting tested before heading to that party, that way you can potentially stop the spread of the virus.

“You know I don’t expect or anticipate that this holiday weekend will be any different unless we choose to change our behavior,” said Sandra Martell, Winnebago County Public Health Administrator.

Martell says after every holiday weekend, the county sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re not really at normal and I think that’s been hard for people to kind of comprehend, it looks normal,” said Martell.

The recent rise in cases is causing the cancelation of events, a bit of Deja Vu to last summer.

“Out of safety concerns such as the Labor Day parade which has been held by our unions for years and really I applaud them, that was not an easy decision to make but they wanted to protect the community and their members,” said Martell.

Dr. Nasia Safdar with UW Health says if you plan to get together with friends or family this holiday weekend, try to stay in small groups, wear your mask, and stay socially distant.

“If you know who you’re going to interact with and you know their vaccination status for instance and whether or not they have symptoms, your risk is much lower compared to if you were just entering a gathering where you had no knowledge of who was gonna be there,” said Safdar.

Once you return from holiday travels, health experts recommend getting tested or possibly self quarantine.

“We are in a very high transmission right now and so our recommendation is more frequent testing than at a week,” said Martell. “Not because we wanna make it inconvenient for people but we’ve gotta identify infections of the Delta variant much sooner.”

Martell says residents who interact with others this weekend should keep in mind they may be infecting young kids who aren’t able to get vaccinated and when they return to school after the holiday weekend they could infect other classmates.

Martell also says if you believe you were exposed to the virus, she recommends getting tested a few days after exposure and limit or keep track or anyone you may have had contact with.

