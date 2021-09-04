Gray skies and spotty showers to start the holiday weekend, then improvements follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was kind of a dreary and gray end to the workweek and that will continue into Saturday. However, the holiday weekend will not be a complete loss in the weather department as sunshine and warmer weather will shortly follow.

Saturday will be rinse-and-repeat of Friday. The spotty light rain showers will continue through the morning on a very scattered basis. No significant rainfall will come from this. The weather dries out by the afternoon but the clouds will stick around. Temperatures once again will be in the mid-to-upper 70s, just like Friday.

A slight uptick in dew points for the beginning of the weekend and then again on Tuesday with our next rain chances. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While most of Saturday will remain dry, a quick light shower or two can't be ruled out, especially early. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While most of Saturday will remain dry, a quick light shower or two can't be ruled out, especially early. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The improvements will begin for the middle-end of the holiday weekend with skies beginning to clear out overnight into Sunday morning. Both Sunday and Monday will be pretty much the same with sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees. This is perfect weather for the “unofficial” end of summer for Labor Day. Luckily the humidity will remain low, which means it will feel very comfortable for any outdoor celebrations for Labor Day.

After we get through Saturday, both Sunday and Labor Day Monday look to be winners all around. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As we go into the first full week of September, we’ll be on a small roller coaster in the temperature department for the week. Tuesday will have highs in the lower 80s with an afternoon rain chance as our next cold front moves through. Following that, we’ll get another batch of cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s with sunshine both days.

Expect another cool day Saturday with temperatures a bit below normal in the 70s with cloudy skies. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll warm up a bit more starting Sunday and continuing through Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll see another cool down Wednesday and Thursday next week with more 70s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll return to near 80 degrees by next Friday and the latest outlook shows more days with high temperatures well into the 80s and more humidity to return to the forecast. Keep the shorts and summer gear out!

Have a great Labor Day weekend.

Expect mild to above normal temperatures to be present in the forecast through mid September. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.