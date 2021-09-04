Gray skies and spotty showers to start the holiday weekend, then improvements follow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was kind of a dreary and gray end to the workweek and that will continue into Saturday. However, the holiday weekend will not be a complete loss in the weather department as sunshine and warmer weather will shortly follow.
Saturday will be rinse-and-repeat of Friday. The spotty light rain showers will continue through the morning on a very scattered basis. No significant rainfall will come from this. The weather dries out by the afternoon but the clouds will stick around. Temperatures once again will be in the mid-to-upper 70s, just like Friday.
The improvements will begin for the middle-end of the holiday weekend with skies beginning to clear out overnight into Sunday morning. Both Sunday and Monday will be pretty much the same with sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees. This is perfect weather for the “unofficial” end of summer for Labor Day. Luckily the humidity will remain low, which means it will feel very comfortable for any outdoor celebrations for Labor Day.
As we go into the first full week of September, we’ll be on a small roller coaster in the temperature department for the week. Tuesday will have highs in the lower 80s with an afternoon rain chance as our next cold front moves through. Following that, we’ll get another batch of cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s with sunshine both days.
We’ll return to near 80 degrees by next Friday and the latest outlook shows more days with high temperatures well into the 80s and more humidity to return to the forecast. Keep the shorts and summer gear out!
Have a great Labor Day weekend.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.