Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2
(WIFR) - The first week of the football season was a feeling out process for many of our area teams. Week 2 did not disappoint. Here are the scores and highlights from another busy Friday night of football in the Stateline.
NIC-10
Belvidere North 20, #5 Boylan 6
Hononegah 30, Guilford 7
Freeport 25, Auburn 24
Harlem 56, Jefferson 22
East 64, Belvidere 17
Big Northern
#6 Byron 41, Winnebago 13
#5 Genoa-Kingston 35, Lutheran 6
Dixon 50, North Boone 7
Oregon 45, Rockford Christian 20
Stillman Valley 48, Rock Falls 0
NUIC
#1 Lena-Winslow 46, Dakota 0
Du-Pec 28, #7 Forreston 0
Stockton 18, EPC 13
Fulton 30, East Dubuque 20
8-Man
Polo 56, AFC 0
South Beloit 44, River Ridge 30
Milledgeville 24, Amboy 12
Non-conference
Herscher 29, Rochelle 27
#9 Montini 17, #5 Sterling 10
#9 Rockridge 27, #5 Newman 14
Plainfield South 27, DeKalb 17
#9 Sycamore 46, Oak Forest 8
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.