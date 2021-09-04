Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2

(WIFR) - The first week of the football season was a feeling out process for many of our area teams. Week 2 did not disappoint. Here are the scores and highlights from another busy Friday night of football in the Stateline.

NIC-10

Belvidere North 20, #5 Boylan 6

Hononegah 30, Guilford 7

Freeport 25, Auburn 24

Harlem 56, Jefferson 22

East 64, Belvidere 17

Big Northern

#6 Byron 41, Winnebago 13

#5 Genoa-Kingston 35, Lutheran 6

Dixon 50, North Boone 7

Oregon 45, Rockford Christian 20

Stillman Valley 48, Rock Falls 0

NUIC

#1 Lena-Winslow 46, Dakota 0

Du-Pec 28, #7 Forreston 0

Stockton 18, EPC 13

Fulton 30, East Dubuque 20

8-Man

Polo 56, AFC 0

South Beloit 44, River Ridge 30

Milledgeville 24, Amboy 12

Non-conference

Herscher 29, Rochelle 27

#9 Montini 17, #5 Sterling 10

#9 Rockridge 27, #5 Newman 14

Plainfield South 27, DeKalb 17

#9 Sycamore 46, Oak Forest 8

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.