Advertisement

Winnebago County finance committee passes 2022 balanced budget

The county board turns a $4 million deficit into a balanced budget for 2022.
The county board turns a $4 million deficit into a balanced budget for 2022.(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the COVID pandemic put many businesses and organizations in the red, Winnebago County will operate this next fiscal year in the black for the first time in at least three years.

The county board turned a $4 million deficit into a balanced budget for 2022 mostly due to stimulus money from both the state and federal government. Finance committee chair Jaime Salgado says the board was able to avoid substantial cutbacks thanks to the American Rescue Plan. The millions of dollars ultimately was the saving grace for the balanced budget and taxpayer’s wallets.

“Last year we increased our tax levy to offset to get a balanced budget and this year, with the current budget, we’re keeping the tax levy the same. We’re not increasing the levy based on the current budget so that’s good news for the taxpayers,” said Winnebago County Board member Jaime Salgado.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Rockford Police officer Eric Thurmond pleads guilty to disorderly conduct charges
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
State: 26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaks, Stateline schools included
New stores, restaurants coming to CherryVale Mall

Latest News

Winnebago Co. Coroner faces new charges, accused of stealing $14,500 from the dead
Winnebago Co. Coroner faces new charges, accused of stealing $14,500 from the dead
Fire and police personnel go head to head to raise funds for local kids battling cancer.
K Cancer Softball hosts Hero Challenge Fire Truck Pull
Local fabric store sees increase in customers buying face masks
Local fabric store sees increase in customers buying mask supplies
Loves Park family warns of potential scams after elderly couple hires workers for roof repairs
Loves Park family warns of potential scams after elderly couple hires workers for roof repairs