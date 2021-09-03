Winnebago County finance committee passes 2022 balanced budget

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the COVID pandemic put many businesses and organizations in the red, Winnebago County will operate this next fiscal year in the black for the first time in at least three years.

The county board turned a $4 million deficit into a balanced budget for 2022 mostly due to stimulus money from both the state and federal government. Finance committee chair Jaime Salgado says the board was able to avoid substantial cutbacks thanks to the American Rescue Plan. The millions of dollars ultimately was the saving grace for the balanced budget and taxpayer’s wallets.

“Last year we increased our tax levy to offset to get a balanced budget and this year, with the current budget, we’re keeping the tax levy the same. We’re not increasing the levy based on the current budget so that’s good news for the taxpayers,” said Winnebago County Board member Jaime Salgado.

