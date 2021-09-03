Advertisement

Rockford man charged with solicitation of minor, grooming

Investigation started in mid august, and Albers was arrested September 1(123RF)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police have arrested and charged Shawn Albers, 48, of Rockford for indecent solicitation of a child over the internet, grooming, and distribution of harmful material.

In August, the Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of an adult male having inappropriate contact with a minor over the internet. Police were able to identify Albers as a suspect.

Albers was arrested September 1 and is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

