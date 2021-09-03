Advertisement

Rockford Lutheran announces creative writing contest winners

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students across the region submit creative writing works to the Rockford Woman’s Club contest last year and forgot about it due to the pandemic. It was not until today that three lucky students were surprised with an announcement.

More than 140 submissions were made from private, public and homeschooled students. 10 finalists have been chosen, three of them are coming from Rockford Lutheran School. George Roby and Abigail Daniele both won $50, and the grand prize winner- Ruthie Wriedt, wins the Genevieve B. Taxon Award and $1,000.

“We have a lot of really good writers in this area, and we just wanna encourage them to further develop that in their life, it’s always going to help them to be a good writer, and usually, students don’t know that yet, so we are trying to encourage that,” Elise Cadigan of the Rockford Woman’s Club says.

The Rockford Woman’s Club has sponsored the creative writing contest for local high school students each year since 1952.

