Rep. West named to Democratic State Central Committee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois’ 67th District Representative Maurice West has a new role.

Rep. West will now serve as the Democratic State Central Committee member for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. West was chosen through a vote by the democratic county chairs from the 14 counties that make up the 17th District. West’s selection comes after last month’s death of the former 17th District State Central Committee member Don Johnston.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.