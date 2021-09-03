Advertisement

N. Bell School Rd. to be closed for construction starting Tuesday

Three Mankato roads will be closed Monday and Tuesday for repair work.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WINNEBAGO Co. (WIFR) - Bell School Rd. between Colosseum Dr. and Argus Dr. will be closed for scheduled construction on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

A private contractor will be looking at an access point on the outer southbound lane of the closed stretch of road. Weather permitting, construction should be complete by Wed. Sept. 15.

Bell School Rd. will remain open to traffic, but delays are expected.

