Local fabric store sees increase in customers buying mask supplies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the return of Governor JB Pritzker’s indoor mask mandate, some local residents are trying to make the best of the situation by getting creative and making their own masks at home.

Quilter’s Haven in Rockford stated making face masks at the start of the pandemic, now more than a year later, there’s still a demand for the fun and colorful face coverings. Stephanie Gauerke, co-owner of Quilter’s Haven says she never imagined her business would be creating something that’s saving people’s lives.

“We we’re looking into different avenues of how to keep our business afloat and then when this happened we we’re so thankful to have our emails, our website, and our Facebook,” said Gauerke.

Gauerke says she saw a decrease in customers buying masks during the summer but now, it’s back to school season and things are changing.

“Now with the new mandate or the re-freshed mandate we are seeing more people come in and buy fabric to make more masks,” said Gauerke. “Something fun for their kids to go to school in and have a mask that they like and one that’s more comfortable too.”

While the indoor mask mandate has mixed feelings from some, Gauerke says it’s important to make the best of the situation.

“To make this bearable I think, cuz It’s such a scary situation, I think people are coming in now to buy fabric to represent their personalities,” said Gauerke.

Frequent customer Vilma Keinitz keeps her 20-year passion for quilting alive by trying new things. She says making face masks are so easy that anyone can do it.

“I guess I didn’t give it a second thought, I thought it’d be fun so I’ve made a few. I’ve made some Christmas masks, oh I made a dog mask, I made another flowered mask,” said Keinitz. “I’m in the process of making some Halloween masks.”

Gauerke says as your old masks wear out, it’s the perfect time to show off your true self in mask fashion.

“Kinda like you wardrobe, you might wanna just spruce your mask supply up and have it match your suit for the day or match your kids go to school outfit,” said Gauerke.

The store even gives out a template of how to create your own mask at home. The template comes in three sizes, small, medium, and large to fit anyone from kids to adults.

Quilter’s Haven has even donated dozens of homemade masks to organizations in the community to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and keep Rockford residents safe.

