Lena-Winslow volleyball comes back to defeat Winnebago in 3 sets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What started off as two close sets turned into a final set where Lena-Winslow found their mojo and defeated Winnebago by double digits.

In set one, the Indians led for the entire set with strong serves and hard hits and finished off the Panthers 25-23.

The next set looked good for them too, but Lena-Winslow fought back for the win with the same score gaining traction in the second half of the set.

It was not Winnebago’s set in the final. The Panthers were victorious 25-15 to come back and seal the victory.

