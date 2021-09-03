Law enforcement warns residents to drive responsibly ahead of Labor Day weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This Labor Day weekend many people will hit the highways to cap off their summer adventures, but experts said managing your risk is key. 23 News’ Zoe Chipalla finds out what you should watch for behind the wheel.

Area law enforcement said the choices you make during Labor Day weekend could mean the difference between life and death.

“You could be dead right, but you’re still dead,” said Winnebago County Sheriff, Gary Caruana.

That’s why the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on high alert ahead of Labor Day weekend, to protect every driver on area roads.

“We’re looking for specifically, reckless driving, impaired driving and what that impairment looks like, like alcohol-related and/or drug-related,” said Caruana.

Caruana will keep his deputies focused on speeders, as well as distracted and aggressive drivers.

“People want to get out, it’s a holiday weekend,” Caruana said.

But he said it only takes a second for the situation to take a deadly turn.

“All of a sudden it’s like ok, here’s reality and they get killed, which is a shame because you could lose somebody in a moment,” Caruana said.

The National Safety Council estimates 460 people could die behind the wheel Labor Day weekend. That’s a 19% increase over last year’s estimates. The organization blames a significant jump in the number of travelers who choose to drive instead of fly to their getaways.

“We’re thinking there’s going to be more people on the road seeing family, so we also want to make sure people are paying attention to the road to reduce those accidents,” said Loves Park Police Officer, Jerry Pyfer.

That’s why Pyfer offers these simple tips: put your phone away and call a ride service if you’ve had too much to drink.

“At one instant your whole life could be changed, so we want to make sure everyone is safe,” said Pyfer.

