K Cancer Softball hosts Hero Challenge Fire Truck Pull

Fire and police personnel go head to head to raise funds for local kids battling cancer.
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a show of speed and strength to see who will take first place among the first responders, but the real winners in the Hero Challenge Fire Truck Pull are local families dealing with childhood cancer.

K Cancer Softball puts together this event which pits police against fire to see who can pull a fire truck 60 feet the fastest. In round one it’s the men and women in blue getting the best of their serving and protecting counterparts. There were also games, prizes and bouncy houses for the kids that the program supports. This is K Cancer’s largest yearly fundraiser with the money going to roughly 35 local families with kids fighting cancer.

“We’ve had a great relationship with both the Rockford Police Department and the Rockford Fire Department. They’re more than willing to help out with community members that need help and who needs more help than our local childhood cancer families,” said K Cancer Softball executive director Randal Rapier.

