Advertisement

Isolated/Scattered Showers to begin the Weekend

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few isolated showers this morning then scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the middle 70′s today with lows tonight in the middle 60′s. Scattered showers tomorrow morning with decreasing clouds by afternoon. Highs once again in the mid 70′s. Low 80′s on both Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him
Winnebago Co. Coroner faces new charges, accused of stealing $14,500 from the dead
Rockford woman charged following accident on W. State St. and Klines Ave.
Rockford woman charged with attempted murder after traffic crash sends five to the hospital
Officers say five people were taken to area hospitals following the crash.
Five people sent to the hospital following crash on West State Street
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
State: 26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaks, Stateline schools included

Latest News

A few sprinkles and light showers are possible for Friday night's football games.
Wet weather to potentially play a role in Friday night football games
Humidity will be up and down over the course of the next several days.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 9/2/2021
Another Beautiful Day
Another Beautiful Day
Summer far from over
Meteorological fall kicks off on a pleasant note, some rain chances return in coming days