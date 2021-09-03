Isolated/Scattered Showers to begin the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few isolated showers this morning then scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the middle 70′s today with lows tonight in the middle 60′s. Scattered showers tomorrow morning with decreasing clouds by afternoon. Highs once again in the mid 70′s. Low 80′s on both Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine.

