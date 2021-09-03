Advertisement

Illinois officials announce 30,319 new cases of coronavirus disease over the past week

178 additional deaths reported over that time span
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,319 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 178 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, August 27, 2021. More than 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 61% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,538,324 cases, including 24,067 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, August 27, 2021, laboratories have reported 609,585 specimens for a total of 29,177,890.  As of last night, 2,286 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 551 patients were in the ICU and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 27-September 2, 2021 is 5.0%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from August 27-September 2, 2021 is 5.4%.

A total of 14,005,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,431 doses.  Since reporting on Friday, August 27, 2021, 185,014 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change.  Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic.  To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

