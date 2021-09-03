Gov. Pritzker signs bill to give students five free mental health days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids in Illinois will soon be able to take up to five mental health days off school.

A bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker will allow for five excused absences from school without the need for a doctor’s note beginning in January. The law applies to all public school students ages 6-17. Proponents of the bill argue that students are under increasing amounts of mental strain, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

