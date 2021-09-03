DCEO announces Back2Business grant program

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Small area businesses struggling financially from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic are about to get some relief.

As part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $1.5 billion economic package to help the American Rescue Plan Act, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announces a Back2Business (B2B) grant program. $250 million of those funds are for the affected businesses.

To make the application process easier, the DCEO will choose certain organizations to be navigators, focusing on underserved businesses including minority, rural, veteran and women-owned businesses. For businesses in Freeport and Stephenson County, The Greater Freeport Partnership will be the program navigator.

To be eligible, businesses must have $20 million or less in revenues in 2019 and a reduction in revenue due to COVID-19. The hardest-hit industries (hotels. fitness centers, etc.), businesses in economically hurt areas with higher COVID-19 case counts and businesses yet to qualify for state or federal assistance will be given priority.

Businesses interested in applying can do on the Greater Freeport Partnership’s website.

