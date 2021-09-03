Advertisement

Forreston preps for road game against Du-Pec

By Haley Jordan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last week, Forreston football got off to a hot start when it got its first win of the season versus East Dubuque by a significant margin of 38-14. Looking towards Friday, it’s time to hit the film room to prep for Du-Pec in week two.

The NUIC is said to be one of the most competitive conferences. Coach Keynon Janicke got his first win as head coach last Friday, and is of course thrilled with the victory and the Associated Press No. 7 ranking.

However, he said he doesn’t focus on the numbers and has been working on minimizing mistakes in time for Friday. Running back Jacob Fiorello adds what went right for the Cardinals in week one.

“There was definitely some sloppy points in our game last week,” Janicke said. “I think we walked away with nine penalties and fumbled the ball three times. We got lucky on one. One of our tackles picked it up and ran it 60 yards, but that’s all luck, so we can’t rely on luck. We have to rely on everything we’re working on every day from individual to team session.”

“We have a lot of weapons right, so we have a lot of running backs, a lot of full backs, so we just keep rotating in, and we didn’t think the defense could keep up with it, and we just kept running all over them,” Fiorello said. “We’re a strong, strong running team.”

