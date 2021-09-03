Du-Pec looks forward to first home game at Pecatonica since 2019

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The tricky thing about being a co-op is making sure you keep each fan base happy. Du-Pec has found a way to make it work over the last several years, and it doesn’t hurt to win more than you lose.

The Rivermen are coming off a road win at East Dubuque last week. While they are focused on Forreston in our Football Frenzy Game of the Week, Du-Pec is excited about the little things as well. Like playing at Pecatonica for the first time in almost two years. Last year the Rivermen played their home games at Auburn. Du-Pec normally alternates home games at Pecatonica and Durand. They say the lights are going to shine a little brighter Friday night.

“I’m just looking forward to get out in front of our home crowd tomorrow is what I’m really looking forward to,” said senior quarterback Hunter Hoffman.

“It’s been a couple years since we played here,” said head coach Tyler Hoffman. “There is definitely some excitement tomorrow night, Senior Night, so a lot of guys we found out earlier in the week that we are losing a Week 5 game, potentially at home.”

“This may be the only game, unless we’re fortunate enough to get a home playoff football game here at Pec. So, there is some excitement I think that’ll be added when we come here and run out through the tunnel for the first time in about two years.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.