Club volleyball players play with and against each other in high school

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no secret that girls volleyball turns out some of the best talent in the Stateline, with numerous girls getting Division 1 offers. Plenty of those athletes were in action Wednesday night playing with and against each other when Lutheran played Belvidere North.

VC United in Loves Park is one of the top club volleyball programs in the area. Lutheran head coach Jordan Robison is the Associate Club Director at VC United. She’s worked with many of the girls on both the Crusaders and the Blue Thunder, watching them grow as players throughout their careers. She says it’s fun to see the kids having fun competing against each other.

“A club sport, you’re not having that school pride, there’s not that student section or anything like that,” said Robison. “You get to see them compete in a setting where they get to have a little bit different support and fan base.”

“I remember doing that as a high school athlete. It’s just really exciting to be able to see them do that. Especially after the year we had last year. Yes we want to win, but it’s exciting to see, as a coach, see them represent their schools too.”

Belvidere North defeated Lutheran in straight sets.

