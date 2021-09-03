Advertisement

BMO Harris Bank Center gets new floor ahead of hockey season

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today the BMO Harris Bank Center reaches a significant milestone in its renovation project.

Ten cement trucks dumped truckloads of concrete on 11 miles of piping used to cool the ice on the rink. BMO officials say the floor was in desperate need of repair because the previous floor had free-standing pipes that were causing issues. The pouring of concrete took four hours to complete and officials say the concrete floor is the foundation for hockey season.

“If we had monster trucks come in here on the raw concrete and damage the floor, that could really jeopardize our hockey season, which as you know is very important to our business,” BMO Harris Bank Center General Manager Gretchen Gilmore says.

At the end of the pour.. finishers will perfectly flatten the slab and it will enter a 10-day wet cure, followed by 18 additional days of dry curing before the ice rink can be cooled.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him
Winnebago Co. Coroner faces new charges, accused of stealing $14,500 from the dead
Rockford woman charged following accident on W. State St. and Klines Ave.
Rockford woman charged with attempted murder for traffic crash that sent five to the hospital
Elderly woman scammed
Loves Park family warns of potential scams after elderly couple hires workers for roof repairs
Officers say five people were taken to area hospitals following the crash.
Five people sent to the hospital following crash on West State Street

Latest News

It was not Winnebago’s set in the final. The Panthers were victorious 25-15 to come back and...
Lena-Winslow volleyball comes back to defeat Winnebago in 3 sets
BMO Harris Bank Center gets new floor ahead of hockey season
BMO Harris Bank Center gets new floor ahead of hockey season
Rockford Lutheran announces creative writing contest winners
Rockford Lutheran announces creative writing contest winners
Rockford Lutheran announces creative writing contest winners
Rockford Lutheran announces creative writing contest winners