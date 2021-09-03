BMO Harris Bank Center gets new floor ahead of hockey season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today the BMO Harris Bank Center reaches a significant milestone in its renovation project.

Ten cement trucks dumped truckloads of concrete on 11 miles of piping used to cool the ice on the rink. BMO officials say the floor was in desperate need of repair because the previous floor had free-standing pipes that were causing issues. The pouring of concrete took four hours to complete and officials say the concrete floor is the foundation for hockey season.

“If we had monster trucks come in here on the raw concrete and damage the floor, that could really jeopardize our hockey season, which as you know is very important to our business,” BMO Harris Bank Center General Manager Gretchen Gilmore says.

At the end of the pour.. finishers will perfectly flatten the slab and it will enter a 10-day wet cure, followed by 18 additional days of dry curing before the ice rink can be cooled.

