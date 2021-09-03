Advertisement

Area Fire Departments swear in new recruits

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the first duties of brand new Rockford fire chief Michele Pankow is to welcome in the newest members of a department she’s been serving in since 1992.

It’s fire recruitment graduation day with seven men and women ready to begin a career serving and protecting the Rockford community. There were also two new members each from the freeport and sterling fire departments celebrating their graduation from the academy. One of the new recruits, James Smith, has experienced firsthand the life-saving role the Rockford Fire Department plays in our community.

“My senior year of high school, my dad had a massive heart attack while he and my mom went on a bike ride. And my mom did CPR for something like 5 to 7 minutes and the fire department showed up and they actually saved his life. So they got him to the E-R. Triple bypass within an hour and it was all because of the Rockford Fire Department,” Smith says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him
Winnebago Co. Coroner faces new charges, accused of stealing $14,500 from the dead
Rockford woman charged following accident on W. State St. and Klines Ave.
Rockford woman charged with attempted murder for traffic crash that sent five to the hospital
Elderly woman scammed
Loves Park family warns of potential scams after elderly couple hires workers for roof repairs
Officers say five people were taken to area hospitals following the crash.
Five people sent to the hospital following crash on West State Street

Latest News

It was not Winnebago’s set in the final. The Panthers were victorious 25-15 to come back and...
Lena-Winslow volleyball comes back to defeat Winnebago in 3 sets
Area Fire Departments swear in new recruits
Area Fire Departments swear in new recruits
Rep. West named to Democratic State Central Committee
Rep. West named to Democratic State Central Committee
Rep. West named to Democratic State Central Committee
Rep. West named to Democratic State Central Committee