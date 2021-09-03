Advertisement

Aetna donates back to school supplies to Patriot’s Gateway Center in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Aetna Better Health of Illinois donates thousands of back-to-school supplies to community organizations throughout the state.

The organization donated more than $26,000 to back-to-school initiatives and 25,750 school supplies including backpacks, folders and crayons. It also donated 5,000 masks to School District 89.

