Aetna donates back to school supplies to Patriot’s Gateway Center in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Aetna Better Health of Illinois donates thousands of back-to-school supplies to community organizations throughout the state.

The organization donated more than $26,000 to back-to-school initiatives and 25,750 school supplies including backpacks, folders and crayons. It also donated 5,000 masks to School District 89.

