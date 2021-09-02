Winnebago County releases survey results from residents impacted by Chemtool fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Almost three months since the destructive Chemtool fire, the Winnebago County Health Department releases survey data from residents showing just how many people were impacted from the blaze.

The Winnebago County Health Department launched the survey on July 1 asking residents how they were impacted. More than 2,000 people responded saying they experienced a multitude of symptoms from headaches to rashes.

“What has it looked like down, you know six months, what does it look like in a year,” said Sandra Martel, Winnebago County Health Public Administrator.

Martel says the county is still learning of ways the fire impacted residents in the Rockton and surrounding communities.

“We know people are probably survey weary at this point and wanna stop being asked questions but it becomes extremely important to keep us informed,” said Martel.

Out of the 2,033 people that completed the survey, 45% of residents reported symptoms of some kind in relation with the fire.

“Southeast of the Chemtool fire within the one mile evacuation again was the highest reporting rate of these symptoms,” said Martel.

Headaches, weakness, nose bleeds, coughing and difficulty breathing are only a few of the symptoms felt by people in the community. Rockton resident Evan Schoepski and his family experienced many different reactions from the fire.

“My fiancé and I both kinda had a tightness in our chest and like not difficulty breathing but just more so than you would have normally, obviously and then a small cough that was there and a headache for the, I’d say it was probably the fiveish days after we got home from evacuation,” said Schoepski.

Schoepski feels while the Winnebago County Health Department is working on the issue, it’ll be years before Rockton sees the full effects from the Chemtool fire.

“Someday we’ll see this little tiny cluster of extreme events that are related to either smoke inhalation or things like that,” said Schoepski.

“We are working with the CDC team about what the next step is, how soon should we look at, what should we look at and you know the follow up time frame,” said Martel.

The Winnebago County Health Department reports that within a week after the fire, local hospitals reported an increase in residents experiencing nose bleeds, weakness and even suicide.

Martel says the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will continue to monitor the soil, air and water in the area to find out if the fire will have any long term effects on the community.

