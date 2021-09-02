Winnebago Co. Coroner faces new charges, accused of stealing $14,500 from the dead

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz faces several new felony counts of theft and official misconduct after being charged back in October 2020 for forgery, stealing government funds and official misconduct.

According to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, criminal complaints say Hintz stole from the estates of at least three people along with taking money for cremations.

“The defendant has demonstrated a clear pattern of using the office of the Winnebago County coroner to line his pockets,” Raoul said. “The defendant’s actions took advantage of grieving families and abused the trust of Winnebago County residents. I am committed to ensuring he is held fully responsible to the public he deceived.”

The indictment also alleges that Hintz stole approximately $14,500 in cash that belonged to deceased individuals out of the coroner’s office’s evidence vault.

The indictment also says Hintz claimed that he released some of the money to the county administrator; however, there is no evidence to support that claim or to show the money was deposited into the coroner’s office’s accounts.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) initially began investigating Hintz over the alleged fraudulent use of a Winnebago County gasoline card and credit card. Following the 2020 indictment, the ISP received additional information that Hintz had stolen around $2,500 paid by the families of people who had been cremated at the county’s expense.

Raoul’s latest indictment alleges Hintz required family members to pay cash in order to recover the cremated remains of their homeless loved ones but kept the money for himself

If convicted, Hintz faces up to 15 years in prison. His next court date is set for Sept. 22.

