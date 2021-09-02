Wet weather to potentially play a role in Friday night football games

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents awoke to some of the coolest air witnessed here in a month, thanks to the presence of clear skies, light winds, and dry air. The 53° low in Rockford marked the coolest reading since a 51° low exactly one month ago, while cooler outlying locales saw readings dip into the 40s.

The 53° this morning was the coolest reading here in exactly a month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine for much of the day and the aforementioned dry air allowed for rapid warming to take place. By the afternoon, temperatures had warmed to near 80° just about everywhere.

Before clouds came in, temperatures recovered into the upper 70s to lower 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds have since gathered out ahead of our next weather maker that may threaten rainfall over much of the Stateline Friday. Showers will remain well off to the west, though, through the rest of the night.

Showers are quickly working eastward into Iowa. This will reach us by Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few widely scattered showers may arrive as early as late Friday morning, following a quiet start. Coverage of showers will gradually increase as we go through the afternoon and into the evening. During that time, the intensity of rainfall may be increasing some as well, though heavy downpours aren’t generally thought to be a threat. The rain will not be uninterrupted. In fact, several breaks in the action are promised. That said, if planning on taking in one of the area’s high school football games Friday night, it’d be wise to pack a poncho to be safe.

A few widely scattered sprinkles and showers are possible as early as late Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few sprinkles and light showers are possible for Friday night's football games. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Activity should begin to taper off rather quickly as we go through the day Saturday. However, it’d be a fool’s errand to completely discount the possibility of a residual light shower, particularly in the day’s early stages. That said, We expect the vast majority of the day to be dry, with seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s.

A few scattered showers will linger into the early stages of Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should be on their last leg by Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A stray shower cannot be entirely ruled out Saturday afternoon, but those chances are quite low. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The incoming system does not appear to have the potential to produce much more than a brief, embedded rumble of thunder, and severe weather is positively not a concern. Positively spectacular weather’s on tap for Sunday and for Labor Day. Rainfall chances don’t return until Tuesday, before warmer, more humid air brings another chance for a few storms.

The best rain chances of the week will be Friday, with another chance next Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Humidity will come and go over the next several days, though it'll never get to oppressive levels. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While heavy rain’s not thought to be in the equation, whatever we do get will be welcomed in the coming days. That’s because our drought situation is worsening once again. By virtue of another primarily dry week, essentially the entire Stateline has again been grouped into a Moderate Drought.

It's possible some spots may pick up close to an inch of rain over the next five days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The vast majority of the Stateline is, once again, under a Moderate Drought. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.