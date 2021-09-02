Wet weather to potentially play a role in Friday night football games
Rain-free hours promised, thunder not a concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents awoke to some of the coolest air witnessed here in a month, thanks to the presence of clear skies, light winds, and dry air. The 53° low in Rockford marked the coolest reading since a 51° low exactly one month ago, while cooler outlying locales saw readings dip into the 40s.
Sunshine for much of the day and the aforementioned dry air allowed for rapid warming to take place. By the afternoon, temperatures had warmed to near 80° just about everywhere.
Clouds have since gathered out ahead of our next weather maker that may threaten rainfall over much of the Stateline Friday. Showers will remain well off to the west, though, through the rest of the night.
A few widely scattered showers may arrive as early as late Friday morning, following a quiet start. Coverage of showers will gradually increase as we go through the afternoon and into the evening. During that time, the intensity of rainfall may be increasing some as well, though heavy downpours aren’t generally thought to be a threat. The rain will not be uninterrupted. In fact, several breaks in the action are promised. That said, if planning on taking in one of the area’s high school football games Friday night, it’d be wise to pack a poncho to be safe.
Activity should begin to taper off rather quickly as we go through the day Saturday. However, it’d be a fool’s errand to completely discount the possibility of a residual light shower, particularly in the day’s early stages. That said, We expect the vast majority of the day to be dry, with seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s.
The incoming system does not appear to have the potential to produce much more than a brief, embedded rumble of thunder, and severe weather is positively not a concern. Positively spectacular weather’s on tap for Sunday and for Labor Day. Rainfall chances don’t return until Tuesday, before warmer, more humid air brings another chance for a few storms.
While heavy rain’s not thought to be in the equation, whatever we do get will be welcomed in the coming days. That’s because our drought situation is worsening once again. By virtue of another primarily dry week, essentially the entire Stateline has again been grouped into a Moderate Drought.
