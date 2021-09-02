U.S. Sens Duckworth, Durbin award Mercy Health with million dollar grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced Mercy Health System in Rockford as the recipient of a $1 million grant awarded by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as part of the CARES Act.

The federal funding from the grant will help expand and improve telehealth services. It will help Mercy Health Systems buy devices to help with audio and video connection with their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. This can help patients solve problems to get care such as remote locations.

“Telehealth benefits our entire community by allowing us to provide our patients with access to care while reducing COVID-19 exposures,” Mercyhealth President and CEO Javon R. Bea says. “In addition to helping patients with COVID-19 symptoms get the appropriate care they need in a safe setting, it also allows us to reach patients who have challenges with transportation, extreme temperatures, and child care or work schedules,”

“Telehealth services can help more patients to access quality care no matter where they are,” Durbin says. “I applaud the staff at Rockford’s Mercy Health System for their tireless work throughout this pandemic. Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to bring federal resources to Illinois that will help more patients and providers.”

“Expanding the reach of local healthcare networks is critical to extending reliable, accessible care to more Illinoisans, especially as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Duckworth says. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing these federal telehealth funds to help Rockford’s health providers continue serving their community in this time of need.”

