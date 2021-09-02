Advertisement

United Center to require proof of full COVID vaccination or negative test for all events

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, a statue of former Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan...
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, a statue of former Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan stands outside the United Center in Chicago.(Martha Irvine | AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WBBM) - The United Center will require proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test for all events.

“The decision to implement proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees,” officials said in a written release. “This new entrance process will go into effect for all future events and will remain in place until further notice.”

This new safety requirement includes fans attending Chicago Bulls or Chicago Blackhawks games.

Additional investments have been made to increase the airflow within the arena. The United Center has upgraded air filters.

Information on the safety requirements needed to enter the arena can be found online.

