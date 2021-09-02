United Center to require proof of full COVID vaccination or negative test for all events

CHICAGO, Ill. (WBBM) - The United Center will require proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test for all events.

“The decision to implement proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees,” officials said in a written release. “This new entrance process will go into effect for all future events and will remain in place until further notice.”

This new safety requirement includes fans attending Chicago Bulls or Chicago Blackhawks games.

Additional investments have been made to increase the airflow within the arena. The United Center has upgraded air filters.

Information on the safety requirements needed to enter the arena can be found online.

Copyright 2021 WBBM. All rights reserved.