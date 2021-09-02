Advertisement

RSV cases on the rise, especially among children

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus is on the rise among children. Symptoms can be similar to those of COVID-19 so UW health experts share what parents need to know.

Much like COVID, RSV is transmitted through respiratory droplets. If your child has a fever, cough or runny nose, experts say to test them for COVID to rule out the virus. Children with symptoms of RSV should stay home from school or daycare to prevent spreading it. Experts advise having your child wear a mask and maintain proper hand hygiene to decrease the likelihood of catching RSV.

“This summer when kind of let up on our social distancing and masking requirements, kids did go back to daycare, we saw this explosion of RSV in July, August and now going into September,” said Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Greg Demuri.

There is no vaccine for RSV and experts say almost every child gets the virus by the time they reach adulthood.

