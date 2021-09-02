RSAC to host candlelight vigil for sexual assault, abuse survivors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling (RSAC) will host a “Dispelling the Darkness” candlelight vigil on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Free Church on 2223 N. Mulford Rd. in Rockford.

The vigil will honor sexual assault/abuse survivors. Retired Judge Rosemary Collins and Rep. Maurice West will attend the event to help the RSAC staff unite the community to raise awareness about sexual assault and sexual abuse.

Those interested can buy candles here or on the night of the vigil. Those unable to attend can watch it on RSAC’s Facebook page.

