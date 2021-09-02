Advertisement

RSAC to host candlelight vigil for sexual assault, abuse survivors

Candlelight vigil held in honor of man killed in officer-involved shooting
Candlelight vigil held in honor of man killed in officer-involved shooting
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling (RSAC) will host a “Dispelling the Darkness” candlelight vigil on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Free Church on 2223 N. Mulford Rd. in Rockford.

The vigil will honor sexual assault/abuse survivors. Retired Judge Rosemary Collins and Rep. Maurice West will attend the event to help the RSAC staff unite the community to raise awareness about sexual assault and sexual abuse.

Those interested can buy candles here or on the night of the vigil. Those unable to attend can watch it on RSAC’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Rockford Police officer Eric Thurmond pleads guilty to disorderly conduct charges
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
State: 26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaks, Stateline schools included
New stores, restaurants coming to CherryVale Mall
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him

Latest News

FILE - In this June 12, 2019 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the Reproductive...
Gov. Pritzker vows to protect abortion rights in Illinois
Gov. Pritzker celebrates more access to online learning for students with disabilities
Report: FTC investigating why McDonald’s ice cream machines are always broken
Rockford Police Department accepting applications for its police academy