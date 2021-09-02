Rockford woman charged with attempted murder after traffic crash sends five to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sherryn Simpson, 57, of Rockford faces multiple charges after causing a traffic crash on Wednesday, September 1 sending five people to the hospital.

Simpson faces two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers from the Rockford Police Department responded to the intersection of Klines Avenue and West State Street at 7:50 p.m. for a call of a single vehicle accident. While on the way, officers were told a female was pinned under the vehicle, a dark blue truck flipped onto its drivers side.

A 57-year-old female was trapped inside the truck and three others were outside of the truck. Officers say a 57-year-old male was lying in front of the truck, a 54-year-old male was lying on the road and a 53-year-old female was sitting on the curb. A 27-year-old female, who later approached officers also said she was a passenger in the truck.

The 57-year-old female was extricated from the vehicle by the Rockford Fire Department and all five victims were transported to local hospitals.

Rockford Police Department Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident. Detectives learned that the flipped over vehicle was occupied with three occupants, the 27-year-old female, the 54-year-old male, and the 57-year-old female driver, later identified as Sherryn Simpson.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the driver of the vehicle intentionally struck the 53-year-old female and 57-year-old male as they were walking near Klines Avenue and West State Street.

The vehicle then continued to travel and struck the side of a building on West State Street and flipped onto its side.

Simpson was taken into custody and lodged in the County Jail.

