Rockford Police Department accepting applications for its police academy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New dates have been announced for the Fall 2021 Citizens Police Academy with the Rockford Police Department.

Starting Oct. 6, sessions will go from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each Wednesday through Dec. 15, except for the week of Thanksgiving. Sessions will be at Rockford Police District 3 on 557 S. New Towne Drive.

The sessions will be focused on procedures, responsibilities and policies. Attendees will get a better understanding of the Rockford Police Department, including Crime Analysis, Rockford Police K9 and a tour of the 911 Center.

“The Citizens Police Academy provides an opportunity for residents to get up close and personal with the Rockford Police Department,” says 5th Ward Alderman Gabrielle Torina, who’s also a graduate of the Fall 2020 Citizens Police Academy. “I found great value in attending the program to learn about many facets of local policing. I was able to ask the questions I wanted to be answered, the topics were interesting every week, and I was able to build positive relationships with police officers. The knowledge I gained was valuable and I wish all residents would take advantage of this great offering.”

Applications are available here, the District 1 station on 1045 W. State St., the District 2 station on 1410 Broadway and the District 3 station on 557 S. New Towne Dr.

Residents must be at least 18 years old to participate in the academy. There’s no cost for those who attend. Masks will be required.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.