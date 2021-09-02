Advertisement

Report: FTC investigating why McDonald’s ice cream machines are always broken

(WEAU)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WIFR) - The government wants to know why the ice cream machines are always broken at McDonald’s.

The FTC reached out to McDonald’s franchisees this summer seeking information on what, exactly, is going on with the broken ice cream machine problem, according to a letter it sent, viewed by The Wall Street Journal and people familiar with the matter.

Franchise owners have reportedly complained that the ice cream machines are “complicated” and that fixing them when they break is “hard.”

The Wall Street Journal says McDonald’s claims to understand the frustrations with franchisees and has a team devoted to fixing the problems. The gut-wrenching words of, “Sorry our ice cream machine is broken” is something heard often at McDonald’s restaurants and that has made a long-running joke about the machines never working.

The report comes after the ice cream company that makes the ice cream machines was hit with a restraining order.

The FTC declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

