North volleyball remains undefeated with non-conference win over Lutheran

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On back-to-back nights, Belvidere North girls’ volleyball took care of business against some key opponents in Guilford and Lutheran.

The Blue Thunder left little doubt in the first set. Jayden Flynn opened with back-to-back aces and North never looked back. Rachel Scott chipped in a few spikes and an ace of her own en route to the 25-13 win.

The second set was a back and forth battle. Lutheran fought tooth and nail with North, but fell 25-21, losing the match in straight sets.

Lutheran’s only losses so far this year are non-conference matches with Hononegah and Belvidere North. The Crusaders will regroup at Richmond-Burton Thursday.

North heads west to put their undefeated record, and 64 conference match win streak on the line at Freeport Thursday evening.

