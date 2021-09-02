Advertisement

North volleyball remains undefeated with non-conference win over Lutheran

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On back-to-back nights, Belvidere North girls’ volleyball took care of business against some key opponents in Guilford and Lutheran.

The Blue Thunder left little doubt in the first set. Jayden Flynn opened with back-to-back aces and North never looked back. Rachel Scott chipped in a few spikes and an ace of her own en route to the 25-13 win.

The second set was a back and forth battle. Lutheran fought tooth and nail with North, but fell 25-21, losing the match in straight sets.

Lutheran’s only losses so far this year are non-conference matches with Hononegah and Belvidere North. The Crusaders will regroup at Richmond-Burton Thursday.

North heads west to put their undefeated record, and 64 conference match win streak on the line at Freeport Thursday evening.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New stores, restaurants coming to CherryVale Mall
Major crash on N. Meridian Rd. in Rockford
Crash on N. Meridian Rd. in Rockford results in serious injuries
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Rockford Police officer Eric Thurmond pleads guilty to disorderly conduct charges
Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Cause of missing South Beloit Woman’s death determined

Latest News

Pair of Regents return to football field after year away from the game
Rockford University begins its season at home against Grinnell. The Regents begin the 2021...
Rockford University looks to restore the roar in football
Belvidere North volleyball wins 64th consecutive conference match
NIU Football
Huskies put winless season behind them as NIU preps for opener