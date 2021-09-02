Advertisement

McConnell: ‘There isn’t going to be an impeachment’ of Biden

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that "there isn't going to be an...
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that "there isn't going to be an impeachment" of President Joe Biden over the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, noting that Democrats control the House and Senate.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that “there isn’t going to be an impeachment” of President Joe Biden over the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, noting that Democrats control the House and Senate.

“I think the way these behaviors get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box,” said McConnell at an event in Pikeville, Kentucky. “The President is not going to be removed from office with a Democratic House and a narrowly Democratic Senate. That’s not going to happen.”

McConnell’s remarks came nearly a week after a suicide bombing attack outside Kabul’s airport killed 13 US service members and over 170 civilians. The organization that claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion is known as Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K.

Some Republicans, including Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, have since said that the President should resign or face impeachment.

Biden defended his decision to withdraw US troops in a speech at the White House on Tuesday, a day after the last American military planes left the country, marking the conclusion of the United States’ longest war. Biden also paid tribute to the service members who were deployed, including the 13 who died in the terrorist strike.

“The bottom line is there is no evacuation from the end of a war that you can run without the kind of complexities, challenges, threats we face. None,” he said.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Maegan Vazquez and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Rockford Police officer Eric Thurmond pleads guilty to disorderly conduct charges
New stores, restaurants coming to CherryVale Mall
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
State: 26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaks, Stateline schools included
Former V.P. of Mercyhealth charged in wire fraud scheme involving $3M+

Latest News

President Joe Biden gives encouragement to those affected by Hurricane Ida in remarks on...
Biden to Ida victims: 'We are all in this together'
Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing criticism for warning of “bloodshed” if future U.S. elections...
Cawthorn facing criticism for ‘bloodshed’ remark
President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the U.S. exit of Afghanistan.
Biden on Afghanistan: Never forget 13 fallen servicemembers
Is Illinois redistricting process being influenced by Democrats' control of state legislature?
Is Illinois’ redistricting process influenced by Democrats’ control of the state legislature?