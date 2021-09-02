Advertisement

Junior firefighter challenge and more planned for Freeport Fire Dept. open house

Freeport Fire Dept. open house
Freeport Fire Dept. open house
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Put on your firefighter hat and join the Freeport Fire Dept. for an open house on Sept. 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on 1650 S. Walnut Ave. in Freeport.

Several activities are planned including an extrication demonstration, fire safety house, junior firefighter challenge, an obstacle course for kids 12 and under, how to install a smoke alarm, sign-up assistance with Community Connect and more.

